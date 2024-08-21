Wilson criticises consultation between union and govt as ‘always insufficient’

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

THE president of the Bahamas Union of Teachers, Belinda Wilson, criticised the ongoing consultation and collaboration between the union and the Ministry of Education, calling it “always insufficient” and saying that the union has seen no documentation on school repairs.

“They announce so many things in the media that the union, which you call a partner or stakeholder, is hearing about for the first time. If you are announcing something in the media that your partner stakeholders are unaware of, how do you expect to be successful? And wouldn’t you expect a push-back from the union?” she said yesterday during a press conference.

Ms Wilson’s comments follow Education Minister Glenys Hanna-Martin’s tour of five schools yesterday in preparation for the upcoming school year.

Ms Hanna-Martin previously stated that school repair work underway on every island is more comprehensive than usual, with a strong focus on redeveloping school infrastructure.

In New Providence, where 50 of the country’s 150 government schools are located, the ministry is conducting “a very aggressive” repair programme, which goes beyond basic repairs.

Wilson expressed frustration over the lack of communication regarding school repairs, an issue she noted recurs each year.

“The minister said it’s a school repair programme. Well, please ma’am, could we see the documentation? Because we’ve not seen it. We have not seen any scope of work. I’ve written to the permanent secretary months back about what is happening with school repairs and schools that have been under construction for years. We have nothing in writing detailing the scope of work, the contractors involved, or the timeline for completion,” Wilson said.

She added: “What they fail to realise is that if they do not communicate with us, teachers and students will not be able to use incomplete facilities. They will not be able to work in an unsafe environment. If contractors are still on site, classrooms cannot function. It is essential for them to speak with us, communicate with us, and consult with us. Once we get the information, we will work with you. When you choose not to engage with the union, then the union has to respond accordingly.””