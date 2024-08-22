COP: No more public statements on voice notes investigation

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Digital Editor

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

POLICE Commissioner Clayton Fernander has advised that police will not release any further statements regarding their investigation into voice notes that allegedly captured a quid-pro-quo arrangement between suspects, a lawyer, and the former head of the Criminal Investigations Department.

His statement today comes amid public calls for more details about the status of the probe.

Senior members of the United Kingdom’s National Crime Agency were expected to arrive in The Bahamas on August 14, but did not do so as scheduled.

Ahead of today's statement, police officials did not respond to requests for comments on the reason for the delay or provide a new arrival date.

"It is announced for general public information that, upon advice and in order not to compromise the investigation into the voice notes with regard to the former Head of the Criminal Investigations Department, there will be no further public statements about the investigation until the investigation is complete, except to confirm from time to time that the investigation is still ongoing," Mr Fernander said in a statement.

He added: "The public is assured that the investigation is proceeding with integrity and dispatch."

The police force was plunged into controversy in July after voice notes allegedly captured conversations involving a senior police officer, a lawyer, and two murdered gang leaders, Michael Fox Jr and Dino Smith.

The conversation on the voice notes centred around a $1.5m airport bank car heist in November.

Fox Jr and Smith were suspects in that matter but were never charged.

Two other men, Oral Roberts, 34, and Akeil Holmes, 26, were charged in connection with the robbery. Roberts was killed in the Fox Hill area last month.

Michael Johnson, the head of the Central Investigations Department, has taken garden leave as authorities investigate.



