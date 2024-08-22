Dynamos Football Club to host preseason tournament

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

tsweeting@tribunemedia.net

THE Dynamos Football Club (FC) is gearing up to host a community-friendly preseason in-house club tournament dubbed the “Fantasy World Cup” on September 14 at their home field on Golden Gates Park.

One of the oldest active football organisations in the country is hoping to not only bring the Dynamos FC family together but also promote the growth of the sport through exhibition gameplay.

The preseason action is set to feature intense competition on the pitch across numerous divisions. Divisions to be contested are under-5 (co-ed), under-7 (co-ed),under-9, under-11, under-13, under-15 and under-18. Champions will be crowned in each division and awarded with medals for their efforts.

Phieron Wilson, captain of the Dynamos FC men’s team, spoke about the importance of the upcoming soccer social.

“The goal is to bring together our club at the beginning of the season. It allows for players and coaches to meet. It also allows for players who are transitioning into higher age groups to connect with new coaches and new teammates.

Also, it provides the opportunity for new players that want to join the club to come out and experience the community for the first time,” he said.

The Dynamos FC was established in 1957, targeting young soccer players in the Fox Hill and Chippingham community in its initial phases.

Pioneers such as Harcourt “Rip” Rolle, Phillip Worrell, Leroy Archer and John Rolle paved the way for where the soccer programme now sits today.

In addition to strengthening the soccer community and finding the next crop of soccer talent, Wilson highlighted another important aspect of next month’s event.

“During this preseason tournament, we will honour our Dynamos FC founding members. Some of them aren’t able to walk and some of them have passed already but for us it is good to acknowledge those who began something that lives on today that we all benefit from,” he said.

The club is welcoming all interested members of the public to come out and enjoy the atmosphere or simply put their skills on display.

According to Wilson, he is expecting high-octane action from the opening kick which should set the stage for some exciting showdowns. “I expect competition to be high. Dynamos FC has always been a club that competes at every single level and we have always competed in the top three. I expect competition to be high in all age groups. I expect it to be competitive but most importantly, I am expecting everybody to have fun and connect. We are also expecting to see some of those players that are gonna stand out so that we can continue to mold national team players,” he said.

Individuals that wish to register can do so in person or by reaching out to Mr Wilson at phieron@dynamosfc.com

The event is scheduled to run from 9am until noon.