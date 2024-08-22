Fears over impact of $290m hospital

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

AN environmental advocate is calling on the government to stop its plans to construct a new $290m hospital, citing concerns over the destruction and deforestation of Perpall Tract Wellfield.

Terry Miller, executive director of The Bahamas Association for Social Health and founder of EARTH Village, told The Tribune yesterday that he has already seen workers marking areas, placing stakes, and cutting roadways through Perpall Tract Wellfield for the 50-acre medical facility, which will be located in the western part of New Providence. The 200-bed specialty hospital will primarily serve women and children, offering a neonatal unit, imaging services, morgue and pathology services, and telemedicine.

The Perpall Tract Wellfield, a 212-acre plot secured by the government in the late 1930s, was originally intended to provide water to the city of Nassau.

Mr Miller said the coppice forest is the worst possible location for the new hospital, describing it as the most ecologically sensitive area in New Providence. During a 2005 rapid assessment of Perpall Tract, Mr Miller said there was a discovery of over 150 plant species and more than 50 medicinal plants in the area.

He also noted that birds have made the forest their home for decades and that the construction of the hospital would destroy their nests.

Mr Miller said the Davis administration’s intent for the proposed hospital contradicts their strong stance on climate change and being aware of the environmental challenges the country faces.

The government plans to break ground on the new $290m hospital by September 2024, despite opposition from some residents in the surrounding community. The 50-acre facility will be located off the New Providence Highway between the six-legged roundabout and Saunders Beach roundabout.

Dr Michael Darville, Minister of Health and Wellness, pledged to Tribune Business in May that the hospital would be “a Bahamian hospital” after the China Export-Import Bank agreed to fully fund it through a 20-year loan with an interest rate of just two percent.

In June, an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for the proposed facility revealed that historic wellfields are located at the Perpall Tract site, which currently acts as a natural drainage area for surrounding communities.

The study, conducted by JSS Consulting, noted that drainage swales and flood control ditches would be necessary to prevent flooding in nearby residential areas. It emphasised that developing an adequate drainage system to manage floodwater will be crucial to minimising the hospital’s environmental impact.

During a rowdy town hall meeting in May, residents also voiced their opposition to the construction of a$290m hospital. Residents from the Stapledon, Rock Crusher, Dolphin Drive and West Grove communities gathered to discuss their grievances at the Stapledon school auditorium.

Dr Gemma Rolle, president of the Medical Association of The Bahamas, said doctors were unaware of the plan and questioned how the government would staff the facility given the burden and current lack of manpower at Princess Margaret Hospital.