Franco Miller Jr joins the professional ranks

Franco Miller Jr, a former member of the men’s national basketball team, concluded his Olympic-qualifying run in Valencia, Spain, nearly a month ago and now that is where he will officially begin his pro journey in basketball.

The crafty combo guard was added to the Fibwi Palma roster for the 2024-25 season in the FEB Second League.

Miller is very excited to begin this new endeavour overseas. “I am very excited. It’s like closing one chapter and starting another which is always pretty exciting. I am looking forward to getting together, meeting everybody and getting acclimated with the team as well as living in Spain,” he said.

The 6-foot-3 guard wrapped up his collegiate career last season with the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles.

In his senior year, he averaged 6.5 points per game (ppg), 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists. During his collegiate run, he put up 3.5 ppg, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

According to Miller, his latest decision to transition to pro ball came with the goal of finding the best situation to suit his basketball career.

“My decision was really based on finding the right situation to get my foot in the door in terms of my professional career. I am just trying to move up the ladder and find the right situation that puts me in a position to win,” he said.

The 25-year-old has made multiple national team appearances, including his latest campaign at the 2024 FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Valencia, Spain.

At the youth level, he suited up for The Bahamas in 2014 and 2015 at the Centrobasket U15 and Centrobasket U17 Championships respectively. He turned in 9.4 ppg, 2.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 10 games played.

At the senior level, he has been a part of the national team from 2021 up to 2024.

In the four games played this summer, he put out 4.3 ppg, 1.5 rebounds and 2.5