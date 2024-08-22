FRONT PORCH: Why do we continue parking in spaces for disabled individuals?

By SIMON

Decadent: (adjective) characterized by or reflecting a state of moral or cultural decline; (noun) a person who is luxuriously self-indulgent.

When we think of decadence, it is often employed to characterise human excess in terms of materialism, sexual promiscuity, greed of all sorts, and other forms of self-indulgence which deprive us of a more moral and genuinely pleasing life.

Decadence may also describe the broader ethical state of an institution, society, or nation. A telling and sad symptom of the decadence and self-indulgence of our social culture is the large number of us who blithely and blatantly park in spaces reserved for disabled individuals.

What is the depth of entitlement and selfishness that allows many of us to callously park in such a reserved spot?

What do we communicate to our children and others in a boisterously self-avowed Christian nation when we force a disabled person to find an alternative parking space because we do not want to have to walk our rumps a few extra steps?

This is the same poor quality of moral indifference that would likely heartlessly ignore the robbery victim in the ditch in the Good Samaritan story. This level of selfishness, cold-heartedness, and uncaring is widespread in our community.

A recent thread following a story in this journal suggests the lack of moral care, empathy, and regard for others.

“As a disabled person who had to jump through all kinds of hoops to get a disabled parking decal, I am appalled at this behaviour. Many times, I have to either walk a long distance to get to the store, or choose to go elsewhere for what I need.

“Many stores are kind enough to have cones in the handicapped spots and the security guard moves them for me, but so many times I see perfectly able-bodied people parking in these spots – many of them who look like they could use the exercise anyhow!

“Yesterday, I saw a perfectly able-bodied lady get into her car that was in a handicapped spot. I had to park quite a bit further out, and asked her if she was handicapped. She said, ‘No, but I was only in the shop for a minute!’ ‘Not an excuse, people!’”

This lame excuse may be translated: “My comfort, laziness, and needs entitle me to disadvantage you.” So much for our Christian commitment to neighbour, to losing oneself for others, to acting like Jesus. Jesus would heal the sick and the disabled, not park in spaces reserved to assist those in need.

We delight in endlessly beseeching God to give us something. However, when it comes to our disabled neighbors, the attitude is: to hell with you, my convenience is more important than your needs.

Thankfully, more people are increasingly sensitive to the needs of disabled individuals. There are a number of commercials on television reminding us to not park in reserved spaces.

Still, we have a long way to go and scores of selfish individuals who still illegally park in these spaces.

A friend recalls watching a young man in his late teens or early twenties pulling into a clearly marked space for disabled individuals. The friend calmly reminded the young man that the space was reserved and that there were near adjacent spaces.

The arrogant response from the young man was typical, defensive and belligerent: “You handicapped hey?” Thankfully, a security guard forced him to move.

At this same grocery store, a security guard told this columnist of an able-bodied man in a luxury car who bullied and forced the guard out of the way so that the former could park in a reserved space. When the guard told his manager about it, she said there was nothing she could do.

This same aggressive man continues to park in the reserved space regularly despite other available spaces. Because he is breaking the law without consequence, he will continue to park in the space.

This is precisely why are becoming ever more decadent, more open and belligerent in breaking the law, and more prone to criminal conduct. There are often few to no consequences for our illegality and incivility.

The term wilding “originally referred to teenage gang violence against randomly chosen victims, impulsive mugging or rape, and similar terrorising. It also has been transferred to unruly but less violent outings.”

A recent social media post showed a group of young men on motorised bikes in the middle of a busy intersection downtown in a wild display of testosterone, stupidity, aggression, and indifference to the law and other motorists. A police officer looked on haplessly. Have the police contacted these individuals?

This behaviour sometimes occurs in parking lots and other locales. That these young men though they could do so in the middle of the day on Bay Street is a prime example of the widespread lawlessness, feral behaviour, and continued decline we are ignoring and tolerating.

It is akin to an increasingly non-controllable cancer that is spreading and will metastasize into our gated lives and gated communities.

It is an advanced cancer affecting us all with a ferocity that pervades our sick and septic culture of moral indifference and rapaciously materialistic society that mostly only pays lip service to the common good, while rejecting a deeper spirituality based on Christian and human values such as a care for neighbors and fellow citizens.

A recent Tribune story reported another example of decline and indifference:

“State Minister for Housing and Urban Renewal Lisa Rahming apologised after her government-issued vehicle was photographed in a disabled parking space on West Bay Street.

“Ms Rahming, the former State Minister for Social Services and Urban Development, said her aide was responsible. She called the action ‘careless’ and contrary to her values, emphasising that it disrespected the rights and dignity of the ‘differently-abled community’.

“‘As a minister of state, before coming into my present portfolio, I had the great honor to represent and advocate for those with disabilities,’ she said in a statement.

“‘I understand only too well how access and accommodation can make all the difference in the lives of individuals who depend on such spaces for mobility and independence. Therefore, I wish to make it clear that I maintain strong support, respect and am anti-discriminatory to all persons with special needs.’

“Ms Rahming said she spoke to her aide to ensure respect for designated spaces in the future.”

Questions for the minister: What other disciplinary action has she taken for her driver who illegally parked in the reserved space? Given the minister’s previous assignment and self-proclaimed concerned for the disabled community, why didn’t her driver know better?

Why was he so poorly trained? Did she only issue the apology after it became public? Where was she when the driver parked in the space? When did she become aware of this? Has this happened before?

There is a broader point at stake: The minister’s driver broke the law in a state vehicle. What is the necessary repercussion beyond an apology? If there is none, her apology will ring hollow to many, especially to the disabled community.

The minister needs to set an example in terms of sending a message to the public about the rule of law and respect for individuals with disabilities. If she wants to express her “values”, is there not more she can do to demonstrate these “values”?

This is not a politically partisan matter. Bahamians of all political stripes would be annoyed and concerned that a minister of either party would be involved in this circumstance.

It is thoroughly inconceivable in numerous jurisdictions that a chauffeur for a minister would park in such a space. That a minister’s driver, of all people, would park there is representative of a broader mindset and feral culture.

Moreover, rather than throwing the driver under an official vehicle, a minister who found herself in such a circumstance abroad, would have made greater public amends by paying a fine and/or making a donation to an organisation advocating for the disabled.

The proverbial buck must stop with Ms Rahming, not her driver. She needs to do and say more beyond her limited apology. She might push to ensure that all drivers of official vehicles do not park in reserved and no parking spaces.

She might go on television to address the widespread problem of Bahamians parking in reserved space, and the need to observe the law.

In addressing the abuse of disabled parking spaces we need moral suasion including, homilies and sermons; marketing campaigns, especially on social media; education in our schools; and the vocal support of political leaders.

We also need greater enforcement by the police, who should ticket more offenders. While a number of private businesses are doing their part, these and other establishments may need enhanced protocols.

This might include security guards and managers not intimidated by various offenders. There should be more towing of offending vehicles. Stores might photograph or video those parking illegally and forward this to the police. They may also give out flyers.

There could be more public and private signage promoting greater respect for individuals with disabilities. In some jurisdictions there are clamps placed on those who park illegally.

Repairing a culture requires both persuasion and enforcement. When it becomes a normal practice or social taboo for the vast majority, parking in disabled spaces will become increasingly rarer, and a sign of a greater culture of care and mutual respect.