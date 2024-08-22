GB Aquatics team welcomed home with pride after a successful competition in St Lucia

By DANIELLE ROLLON

Bahamas Information Services

GRAND BAHAMA, The Bahamas – The Grand Bahama Aquatics team, comprised of nine swimmers, returned home Tuesday on Western Air Bahamas to a warm and celebratory welcome from family, friends and distinguished officials after their successful performance in the 28th Annual Goodwill Swimming Championships at the Rodney Heights Aquatics Center in Gros Islet, St Lucia.

Kingsley Smith, parliamentary secretary in the Ministry for Grand Bahama, expressed immense pride in the team’s achievements. “Every time the Grand Bahama swim team competes, they return victorious, bringing home medals. I am incredibly proud of our young athletes.

“On behalf of Minister for Grand Bahama, the Hon. Ginger Moxey, myself, and the people of Grand Bahama, we extend our heartfelt congratulations. We also appreciate the ongoing efforts of Mrs. Karen Pinder-Johnson and the YMCA swim programme, as well as all the local swim clubs. The dedication of these young swimmers is truly commendable.”

Norris Bain, deputy director of sports in the Ministry of Youth, Sports, and Culture, also expressed his heartfelt appreciation. “On behalf of the Honourable Minister Mario Bowleg and Acting Permanent Secretary Roselyn Dorsett-Horton, we are thrilled with the performance of our local swim clubs and their outstanding young athletes.

“I encourage them to continue their hard work both in the pool and in their studies. Their talent and dedication could very well lead them to further educational opportunities and, potentially, to representing our country at the Olympics in the future.”

Bain also highlighted ongoing efforts to enhance sports facilities on Grand Bahama. “We are actively working to upgrade our facilities, with exciting developments planned for the Grand Bahama Sports Complex. We are committed to providing better resources for our athletes, and progress is underway to improve these facilities in the near future.”

Both Smith and Bain emphasised their unwavering support for the athletes, coaches and families involved in the swim programmes. The community and government officials look forward to continued success and growth for the Grand Bahama Aquatics team.



