NPSA: Best-of-5 playoffs to begin tonight

THE New Providence Softball Association completed its regular season action with a ladies’ double header on Tuesday night in the Bankers Field at the Baillou Hills Sporting Complex.

Now it’s time for the best-of-five playoffs to begin tonight.

In the regular season finale, the Sunshine Auto Wildcats pounded the University of the Bahamas Mingoes 11-2, while the R&B Operators doubled up the Lady Truckers 12-6.

Here’s a summary of the two games played:

Wildcats 11, Mingoes 2

Thela Stevens got the win over Keishana Coakley on the mound.

Offensively, Stevens led the attack for Sunshine Auto by going 1-for-2 at the plate with a pair of doubles with two runs batted in and one scored.

Phillashae Major went 1-for-1 with a run scored, Jazzie Scavella was 1-for-2 with a run scored and both Kenya Forbes and Trinae Brice were 1-for-1 with a RBI and two runs scored.

The Wildcats erupted for 10 runs on three hits to blow the game wide open in the first inning before they added another run on one hit in the third to seal the abbreviated deal.

The Mingoes scored their only two runs in the first on one hit and were shutout the rest of the way.

Sysha Kelly went 1-for-1 with a RBI and a run scored and Sydney Charles was 1-for-1 in the loss.

Operators 12, Lady Truckers 6:

Brendia Ferguson was the winning pitcher and Grace Chea got tagged with the loss.

Jeanette Hilton went 2-for-3 with a double, three RBI and two scored to lead R&B. Ferguson helped her own cause going 2-for-2 with a triple, a RBI and two runs scored; Aaliyah Ferguson was 1-for-3 with two RBI and three runs scored and Cisra Bowe was 1-for-1 with a home run, two RBI and a run scored.

The Operators produced three runs on two hits in the second, four runs on two hits in the fourth and five runs on two hits in the fifth. The Lady Truckers got one run in the first, three in the third and two more in the fourth.

Latonia McPhee went 1-for-2with a triple, two RBI and a run scored and Rikara Allen was 1-for-3 with a run scored in a losing effort.

Here’s a look at the best-of-five playoffs schedule for this weekend:

Tonight

7 pm Johnson Lady Truckers vs Sunshine Auto Wildcats (L).

8:30 pm Renegades vs Chances Mighty Mitts (M).

Saturday

7 pm Black Scorpions vs R&B Operators (L).

8:30 pm Titans vs Cyber Tech Blue Marlins (M).