Rastafarians seek legal help over cannabis bill concerns

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

AGRICULTURE and Marine Resources Minister Jomo Campbell said yesterday the Office of the Attorney General will address concerns about the recently passed cannabis legislation, particularly from the Rastafarian community. Mr Campbell responded to questions about potential legal action from the Rastafarian community, saying while his ministry hasn’t had further discussions with them, the Office of the Attorney General has been in

communication.

A Rastafarian leader, speaking anonymously, told The Tribune yesterday they are still considering legal action and recently held a fundraiser cookout to raise funds for legal counsel.

Regarding the timeline for implementing the cannabis industry, Minister Campbell emphasized the need to address concerns raised during parliamentary debates. He stated, “We still want to make sure that we address some of the concerns. I’m sure you all remember all of the remarks that were in the press, in the dailies, after the bill was debated in Parliament and in the Senate. And so, as we have the opportunity to iron out some of those wrinkles, we want to take full advantage of it. So when we produce this to the Bahamian public, it’s the best product that it could possibly be.”

Mr Campbell also revealed that the land unit is conducting an audit as his ministry moved to secure approximately 25 acres for qualified participants in the medical marijuana industry.

The minister confirmed ongoing discussions with the Health Minister Dr Michael Darville, and Mr Pinder. He said they plan to meet again soon to finalise the establishment of the regulatory authority for the cannabis industry.