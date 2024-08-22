Rastafarians seek legal help over cannabis bill concerns

By KEILE CAMPBELL
Tribune Staff Reporter
AGRICULTURE and Marine Resources Minister Jomo Campbell said yesterday the Office of the Attorney General will address concerns about the recently passed cannabis legislation, particularly from the Rastafarian community. Mr Campbell responded to questions about potential legal action from the Rastafarian community, saying while his ministry hasn’t had further discussions with them, the Office of the Attorney General has been in
communication.
A Rastafarian leader, speaking anonymously, told The Tribune yesterday they are still considering legal action and recently held a fundraiser cookout to raise funds for legal counsel.
Regarding the timeline for implementing the cannabis industry, Minister Campbell emphasized the need to address concerns raised during parliamentary debates. He stated, “We still want to make sure that we address some of the concerns. I’m sure you all remember all of the remarks that were in the press, in the dailies, after the bill was debated in Parliament and in the Senate. And so, as we have the opportunity to iron out some of those wrinkles, we want to take full advantage of it. So when we produce this to the Bahamian public, it’s the best product that it could possibly be.”
Mr Campbell also revealed that the land unit is conducting an audit as his ministry moved to secure approximately 25 acres for qualified participants in the medical marijuana industry.
The minister confirmed ongoing discussions with the Health Minister Dr Michael Darville, and Mr Pinder. He said they plan to meet again soon to finalise the establishment of the regulatory authority for the cannabis industry.
Empiricist 6 hours ago
The use of the term medical marijuana is humorous. It is akin to using the term a considerate rapist. Nothing could be more destructive to one’s health like this dangerous drug called marijuana. The empirical evidence emerging from the scientific journals is that it is a gateway to cocaine, ketamine, and heroin. It is time to revoke the legalization of this poison before it is too late.
AnObserver 3 hours, 42 minutes ago
Why is something that is completely and utterly harmless, illegal?
ExposedU2C 3 hours, 2 minutes ago
You're either full of misinformation or shiit ...... but I very much suspect the latter.
Bonefishpete 2 hours, 43 minutes ago
Clocks ticking. Florida recreational marijuana on ballot in november. If passes and govt start locking up tourists coming off the cruise boats it won't look good.
ExposedU2C 2 hours, 41 minutes ago
Campbell, Darville and Pinder are each participating in the outright theft of land from the Bahamian people for an illegal and nefarious purpose that will greatly enrich only the select "chosen" few thugs while causing untold harm to many in our society.
Any one with an ounce of knowledge and common sense knows full well that so called "medical marijuana" is today safely produced in a medical lab and dispensed by order of a qualified medical doctor in liquid or aerated form (including nasal spray), in appropriate dosages for the ailment being treated.
