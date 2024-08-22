Taysha Stubbs ready for the World Under-20 Championships

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

WITH the 2024 World Athletics Under-20 Championships less than a week away, CARIFTA gold medallist Taysha Stubbs is anticipating a strong performance in Lima, Peru.

The premier javelin thrower is one of 16 members selected to represent The Bahamas at the global athletics meet from August 27-31 at the National Stadium of Peru.

Stubbs is certainly coming into the World Athletics U20 Championships with momentum and confidence on her side.

Since the start of the 2023-24 track and field season, the 16-year-old has dominated javelin in her debut to the under-20 division and intends to keep up with her winning ways next week.

“I definitely do not want to put a limit on what I want to do when I get over there. I can definitely say that I have been putting in the work, the time, energy and hard work, so over in Peru I definitely want to get a couple big throws. I want to throw a huge PB, get as close to 60m as possible and of course medal.

“At the end of the day, I want to leave Peru and come back home knowing I did my best and knowing I am proud of what I did out there. Hopefully, I can see it all payoff,” she said.

The Queen’s College (QC) student owns a personal best heave of 50.94 metres in the javelin event. It was a feat that would give her the first CARIFTA gold medal of her athletics career.

As for her performances this season, Stubbs has claimed the gold medal spot in eight of the nine meets she has competed in which also includes a victory at the 2024 Penn Relays.

After months of arduous preparation alongside coaches Laquell Harris and Corrington Maycock, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln commit expressed that she feels ready to perform on the big stage. “As far as preparation goes, it definitely takes a lot of hard work, discipline, dedication and showing up even when you do not 100 per cent feel like it, but at the end of the day still having a goal in your mind and chasing after that. I can definitely say that I couldn’t have done any of this without the help of my coaches, especially coach Maycock, my family and my whole support system. I have had a long time to be able to get prepared physically, mentally and emotionally so I definitely feel like I am ready to perform,” she said.

Although it is her first time competing at the World U20 Championships, she is not afraid of the moment. The main objective for her is to not overthink it and stick to what she knows which will hopefully translate into a medal finish.

“My main mindset going into this is definitely not to put too much pressure on myself and not to overthink things. I just want to be able to focus and tune into what I know I already have and to what my coaches have already prepared me for. I know that I am ready but I just need to focus and execute it so that I can put some big throws out there. I just want to thank God for everything and give him the glory because I wouldn’t be doing any of this if it weren’t for him,” the javelin enthusiast said.

The Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations (BAAA) selected 16-members to represent the nation in Lima, Peru. Joining Stubbs in competition are Shania Adderley (400m), Quincy Penn (400m), Shayann Demeritte (100m), Kei-Mahri Hanna (400mH), Calea Jackson (discus), Nia Richards (200m), Alexis Roberts (200m), Jeremiah Adderley (100m), Carlos Brown Jr (100m and 200m), Andrew Styles (200m), Tahj Brown (100mH), Justin Hanna (high jump), Zion Miller (400m), Tayshaun Robinson (110mH) and Brenden Vanderpool (pole vault).

Team Bahamas will be coached by Daron Lightbourne. Other members of the coaching staff include coach Maycock and Ravanno Ferguson. Laketah Charlton will serve as the team manager.



