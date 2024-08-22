UB continues quest for accreditations

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

AFTER 18 months, the University of The Bahamas is set to submit its candidacy application for accreditation this fall.

The institution is pursuing accreditations from the National Accreditation and Equivalency Council of The Bahamas, the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools in the United States, as well as from accrediting bodies in the European Union and the United Kingdom.

University of The Bahamas Acting President Janyne Hodder said the quest for accreditation reflects the institution’s commitment to continuous improvement.

Ms Hodder noted the university plans to address long-standing issues, including facility maintenance, further digitalisation, security upgrades, and ensuring the presence of qualified faculty as part of its preparations for accreditation. She acknowledged that while the process should be a source of national pride, she could not provide a specific timeline for its completion due to uncertainties in the candidacy process.

“We have substantial evidence from our 50 years of operation, including over 22,000 alumni in prominent positions worldwide. However, receiving validation from external observers would further affirm our achievements,”Ms Hodder said.

She also highlighted that accreditation would facilitate student and faculty

exchanges, as well as joint research projects.

“As we have an internationally accredited standard, it’s easy then for a student from, I don’t know, the University of Wisconsin to come and spend a semester with us, or for student here at UB to go spend a semester at University of Wisconsin and carry their credits have them automatically recognise,” she said.

Ms Hodder commended the government for its financial support in the recent budget, which has assisted with capital projects essential for the accreditation process. During the 2024/25 Budget Debate, Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis announced a planned $12m investment to support the university’s accreditation efforts.