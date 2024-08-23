CH Reeves High School latest public school to be solarised

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

ENERGY Minister JoBeth Coleby-Davis announced the installation of over 100 solar panels valued at $127,000 at CH Reeves Junior High School.

CH Reeves is the latest school to have solar panels installed, following similar upgrades at Doris Johnson Senior High School, TG Glover Primary School, and CV Bethel Senior High School over the past two years. The University of The Bahamas and CI Gibson Senior High School are next on the list, according to Mrs Coleby-Davis.

The solar project, which began three weeks ago, is expected to be completed before students return in the first week of September.

“When the installation is complete, we will be able to assess the energy generated through documented reports and receive updates from the Ministry of Education regarding savings and cost reductions in electricity for this school,” Mrs Coleby-Davis said during a school tour.

She added, “We’ve already seen substantial savings in three other schools. Since these schools use electricity during peak sunlight hours, we anticipate similar benefits here. We are excited to see how this will further our goal of reducing electricity costs while enhancing student education.”

Mrs Coleby-Davis also highlighted plans to integrate renewable energy technology into more public schools, providing students with valuable learning opportunities about the sector.

While she could not confirm if the solar panels will power the entire school, she emphasised that the initiative aims to maximise solar energy use during peak hours, reducing grid dependence and fully utilising the power generated.

This initiative sets a new standard for incorporating renewable energy into everyday school operations, demonstrating how schools can leverage solar power to foster a greater understanding of sustainability among students.

Anotech is the company managing the project.