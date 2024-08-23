Majority of businesses seek audit extensions

By FAY SIMMONS

Tribune Business Reporter

AN estimated three-quarters of companies with a turnover of $5m plus have requested extensions to submit their audits, according to Shunda Strachan, the Department of Inland Revenue’s acting director.

Speaking at the Office of the Prime Minister weekly press briefing, Ms Strachan said the remaining audited financials are expected by November and the new requirements have demonstrated the importance of large companies undergoing annual audits.

“The majority, I would say, probably about 75 percent of the businesses required extensions,” said Ms Strachan.

“We have given the extensions because this is the first time we are doing this as well and then there has been a challenge with sourcing auditors to do the work. So we expect the majority of them will be in by October, November, and so we’re comfortable with the ones that we have seen so far. We do know from the exercise that it was needed.

“The results of the first audits that we got in kind of it confirmed what we suspected, and that is big businesses really do need to engage somebody to have audits, not only for us, but for them as well. So it was really a learning experience for the businesses as well as us.”

She also revealed that although DIR was a ‘little short” in reaching its $1.6bn revenue collection goal for the last financial year, collection for July, the first month of the new fiscal year, exceeded its target by $16m.

“The revenue goals or forecasts, they are not easy goals and they require us doing different things for us to meet that $1.6 billion goal, it was $1.3b the last year,” said Ms Strachan.

“It wasn’t even in the billions the year before that and so the goals keep getting steeper and steeper, which means you have to do a whole lot more.

“Our budget for July was $138m and we brought in $154m. So, we’re so far first month out of the gate above target, which is a good thing.”

The Real Property Tax Act reforms passed to accompany the 2022-2023 Budget sought to “expand the exercise of the power of sale for tax arrears to all property except owner-occupied property beneficially owned by Bahamians”.

This made clear that the tax authorities cannot seize, and sell, Bahamian-owned residential property that the owners are living in.

Ms Strachan said exercising the power of sale orders has been a “very challenging initiative” but has sold three properties from the two property listings posted.

She said a third property listing will be published soon and will include about 70 percent of the properties.

Ms Strachan revealed that DIR was able to enter agreements with some property owners to pay their delinquent taxes and those listings have been removed.

“We also was able to enter agreements, even though, at first, I think you we would recall me saying we’re not doing any agreements. But of course, when you start looking at cases, and when you start looking at individual circumstances, sometimes we make concessions. We were pleased to enter payment arrangements with some property owners, and I’m happy to say that they are keeping their commitments.”

She added that the properties that will be re-listed will be assessed to ensure they are at current value.

“Those ones that they’re re advertising, we’re re advertising them because we want to ensure that the value that we previously had on those properties is a current value, especially with the Family Island properties, so three for now, but we expect that that number will pick up as we refine the process.”



