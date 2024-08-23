Man pleads guilty to unlawful sex with minor

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 26-year-old man admitted to molesting a 14-year-old girl he met online twice in 2022.

Senior Justice Cheryl Grant Thompson presided as Quincy Edgecombe pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful sexual intercourse.

Edgecombe had unlawful sexual intercourse with a 14 year-old female on two occasions on August 14, 2022 and February 1, 2023 in New Providence.

On one occasion he took the girl to a friend’s house in Elizabeth Estates.

Edgecombe reportedly met the underaged girl on Instagram.

Edgecombe will next appear in court for the first phase of his sentencing on September 18.