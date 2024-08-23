Minister promises gradual decline on electricity bills

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

ENERGY Minister JoBeth Coleby-Davis said Bahamians can expect a gradual decline in their electricity bills as efforts continue to introduce cleaner, cheaper fuel and more efficient generators.

Her comments follow public complaints about high electricity costs despite the new Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) rate structure, which took effect on July 1.

Under the revised plan, residents no longer pay for the first 200 kWh of electricity used each month, eliminating the previous charge of 10.95 cents per kWh. This change results in a monthly savings of $21.90, and the fuel charge has been reduced by 2.5 cents per kWh for the first 800 kWh.

Yesterday, Mrs Coleby-Davis addressed concerns from many consumers who have inquired about their bills, expressing worries about rising costs.

She said her ministry has reviewed these concerns and advise consumers to check the bar charts on their bills, which display energy usage and consumption over the past 12 months.

These charts help users understand fluctuations in their bills due to seasonal changes.

“During cooler months, you will typically see lower usage and bills,” Mrs Coleby-Davis told reporters yesterday.

“Conversely, in hotter months, increased air conditioning use can lead to higher energy consumption and costs. For example, one case showed a usage of 1,642 kWh in June with a bill of $720 and a usage of 1,978 kWh in July with a bill of $706. This indicates that while usage increased, the cost did not rise as significantly as it might have under the previous rate structure.”

She also noted that while some bills have decreased, there are cases where higher usage did not lead to a proportional increase in costs.

Nonetheless, Mrs Coleby-Davis assured that officials are working to further reduce electricity costs and promote energy conservation.

She had previously said energy costs should decrease over time due to efficiency upgrades at BPL, including the installation of a new HFO boiler at Clifton Pier and two new 30MW LNG- burning units.

“We are going to have gradual declines through- out the coming months because we are working on bringing in cleaner fuel, cheaper fuel, and more efficient generators,” Mrs Coleby-Davis added. “It will be a gradual decline that we hope to see. But sometimes it happens in the timeline you wish, and sometimes it doesn’t.”

The government’s equity rate adjustment will be in effect until the comprehensive tariff review is completed and approved by the government and URCA.



