No reason to applaud exam results

EDITOR, The Tribune.

PUBLIC Examination results…just how can any official of Ministry of Education keep a straight face and try to tell us ‘we’re improving?’

Since 1967, the tax payers through the Treasury have spent billions and any rational fair analysis would say... not a good investment... yes some singular success but on average a ‘C-’ after 50 plus years.

Schools are still never repaired ready. Just why can’t renovations happen year-round is totally beyond me except the colonials taught us that so we obey!

Truancy. How bad is it as in COVID and after it is reported to have reached an unacceptable level and guess what it took a lot to chase them down... must ask where were the parents - parent - guardians - where were the ministry and basic head teachers?

If with urgency, we don’t correct third-world status will be nothing. Wake up... can’t officials hold a straight face an accept ‘C+ C-’ are failing grades?

STEPHEN MOSS

Nassau,

August 21, 2024.