Pinder: Middle ground found on cannabis’ religious use

ATTORNEY General Ryan Pinder says there has been “constant communication on the cannabis bills” after reports that the Rastafarian community is considering legal action on the issue.

Mr Pinder said last night the government believes it has “established an appropriate middle ground on how we will treat religious use like marijuana and cannabis in the framework”.

Reportedly, the Rastafarian community are against the provision of the bill which outlines the religious use of cannabis which states “an organisation of the Rastafarian faith or a person who is responsible for the administration or management of a place of worship of the Rastafarian faith may apply to the authority for a religious organisation licence to distribute cannabis to members for use as a sacrament in an assembly of or in association with other Rastafarians in a place of worship in accordance with the provisions of this act”.

The Rastafarian community say that no faith pays or has to register to use their sacrament.

A Rastafarian leader, speaking anonymously, confirmed the community recently held a fundraiser cookout to raise funds for legal counsel.

Mr Pinder told The Tribune the Rastafarian community had requested representation on the cannabis authority, a regulatory body that will oversee the cannabis industry in the Bahamas.

In response to their request, he noted: “We complied with that and amended the bills to ensure that they have their say on the regulator and on the authority as well.”

Regarding the timeline for the cannabis industry’s implementation, Mr Pinder stated that the cannabis authority is expected to be appointed in September, with its members approved by the Cabinet.

“Once we bring them into force, then we appoint the cannabis authority, which is the regulatory body. Cabinet will approve the membership. The membership, or the criteria for membership, are set forth in the legislation,” he said, adding that the authority will work throughout the remainder of the year to establish the necessary regulatory framework, policies, and procedures, aiming to issue licences by early 2025.

Senator Pinder also acknowledged the right of the Rastafarian community to review their legal options but remained confident in the government’s approach to the legislation. “Certainly, they have every right to review their legal rights with respect to the framework that we propose,” he stated.

Earlier this week, Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources Jomo Campbell acknowledged concerns from the Rastafarian community stating that the Office of the Attorney General will address them sometime this week.

Mr Campbell also revealed his ministry moved to secure approximately 25 acres for qualified participants in the medical marijuana industry.

He confirmed ongoing discussions with Health Minister Dr Michael Darville and Mr Pinder, with plans to meet again soon to finalise the establishment of the regulatory authority for the cannabis industry.

As the government moves forward with the cannabis legislation, it remains to be seen whether the concerns of the Rastafarian community will be fully addressed as they remain doubtful that the proposed framework will meet their needs.