Burger King employee admits to stealing over $1,500 in July

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was granted a conditional discharge on Friday after he admitted to stealing $1,590 while working at Burger King on Bernard Road in July.

Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley arraigned De’Shaun Wells, 24, on six counts of stealing by reason of his employment.

Wells reportedly stole a total of $1,590 while working at the fast food restaurant between July 14 and 24.

After pleading guilty to the charge, Magistrate Reckley ordered that the defendant be of good behaviour for a period of 12 months. Wells must fully financially reimburse the complainant and is expected to give 200 hours of community service.

Failure to comply with any of these conditions would incur a nine-month prison term.

Wells must make his first payment of $800 towards his debt on August 30.

Inspector Deon Barr served as the prosecutor.