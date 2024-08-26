Ex-official and two others charged in murder case

FORMER managing director of Clifton Heritage Mario Bannister and two other men were arraigned at magistrate’s court this afternoon in connection with the murder of Philip Adderley, whose body was found with multiple stab wounds and bound by his hands and feet near Stuart’s Cove.

Bannister's dismissal from Clifton Heritage was confirmed in a statement by Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis last night.

It comes days after it was reported that a high-ranking male official had been questioned as part of investigations into Mr Adderley's murder.

Bannister, 62, Donte Riley, 26, and Christian Napier, 28, were charged with conspiracy to commit murder, while Bannister was charged separately with accessory to murder; and Riley and Napier were each charged with murder.

The men were all remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until February 13 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment. They were informed of their right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.

Mr Adderley was found murdered on August 15. His body was found partially submerged in waters near an abandoned building near Stuart’s Cove.

Police also said they were investigating a series of graphic video and text messages that were circulating on social media that purported to provide a detailed account of the events leading up to the murder of Mr Adderley.

The messages appeared to be Whatsapp notes, purportedly saying how those involved took Mr Adderley into a bush area to kill him, and including pictures and video of the body.