Family of man murdered at airport increase reward to $50k

By Earyel Bowleg

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

THE family of Geovani Rolle, who was murdered in June as he arrived at his workplace, have increased the reward for information that could lead to justice to $50,000.

The reward for information was previously set at $25,000 after the murder of the 38-year-old.

Melanie Rolle-Hilton, one of Geovani’s four sisters, said the reward has been effective but the family want to ensure they are getting the best possible outcome.

She said the increase in the reward is not meant to give the impression that nothing is happening,

She said: “To date as you know no one has been formally charged in connection with this matter and as a family we just want to do everything possible to assist in bringing in a person or persons responsible to justice and we felt that that this could possibly be an avenue that we could make use of.”

Mr Rolle, a Jet Nassau employee, was shot multiple times after arriving at work on June 16. He died in the ambulance on his way to Doctors Hospital, surrounded by relatives.

He left behind a 12-year-old son and a six-year-old daughter. He worked an early morning shift to spend that evening celebrating Father’s Day with his children.

Police said he was approached and shot multiple times by the occupant of a white Nissan Note. Later, officers arrested a 25-year-old man from Fire Trail Road in the departure lounge of the domestic terminal at the Lynden Pindling International Airport. However, the man was released from custody pending further investigations.

Mrs Rolle-Hilton expressed frustration over the lack of progress in the case three months after her brother’s death.

“Like I said before, you know, every day there’s another murder happening, and we just want to ensure that Geovani’s case is kept on the forefront because for us this is the priority.”

“I mean, I know everyone’s family member’s a priority, but like I said, we just have to do everything that we can and sometimes to just feel like nothing is happening. So yeah, it’s very frustrating.”

She noted that, according to the latest update from police, they are actively pursuing the case.

The sister said the family has been getting by emotionally with prayers and spending time together to lean on each other.

She said: “We’ve always been a closeted family, but just staying focused, making God the centre of our lives, and trying to lean not on our own understanding but relying on our faith.”



