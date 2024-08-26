Five months jail for man who injured ex-girlfriend

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was sentenced to five months in prison on Friday after he admitted to injuring his ex-girlfriend and assaulting her with a knife.

Senior Magistrate Anishka Isaacs arraigned Johnitan Neymour, 20, on causing harm, threats of death, and assault with a dangerous instrument.

Neymour reportedly assaulted Star Knowles with a knife and injured her when a verbal confrontation escalated on August 14 in New Providence. He also threatened to kill Ms Knowles.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the charges. Neymour said he had lost his temper while the pair were arguing and apologised for his actions.

After admonishing Neymour for his actions, Magistrate Isaacs sentenced him to three months at the Bahamas Correctional Services for the causing harm charge and five months for the assault with a dangerous instrument charge to be served concurrently.

The threats of death charge against Neymour was withdrawn.