GB residents expected to protest GBPC’s proposed electricity fee increase today

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

Protesters in Grand Bahama are set to return to the streets today as part of the ongoing efforts to oppose the Grand Bahama Power Company’s proposed 6.3 percent rate hike.

Richard Johnson, one of the rally’s organisers, is organising a “Bend or Break Rally in the Alley” at 6.30pm on the vacant property adjacent to the Pro-Cathedral of Christ the King Church on Pioneer’s Way.

Mr Johnson said the group is committed to keeping up the pressure after last Monday’s protest drew strong bipartisan support from residents united against the rate hike.

“People are sending me their light bills every day, complaining about it and that power is still going off. So we are going to strike at them again and hold a rally in GB,” Mr Johnson said.

Residents have expressed concerns not only about the proposed rate hike but also about frequent power outages, damage to appliances due to power surges, high fuel surcharges, and the Storm Recovery and Stabilisation (SRS) fee currently added to their monthly bills. Mr Johnson noted that despite the initial protest, the situation with the power company’s service has not improved.

“We want people to come dressed in Bahamian colors as we show solidarity and stand up against what’s happening,” Mr Johnson said, adding that the rally is not about politics.

“This is not about political grandstanding for anybody, including myself. We want to focus on the business owners, homeowners, and others affected by the poor service and lack of concern over the light bill increase,” he added.

Johnson said an invitation has been extended to the Minister for Grand Bahama “out of respect” to attend the rally and address the audience if she wishes to provide updates on the island or the government’s actions.

The Grand Bahama Power Company filed an application on August 1 with the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) for a base rate increase for all consumers. Meanwhile, the GBPA, which claims regulatory authority over the Port Area, is locked in a dispute with the government’s Utilities Regulation and Competition Authority (URCA), which asserts that it is the legal regulator for electricity in The Bahamas.