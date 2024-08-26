‘Jazz’ Chisholm Jr returns to action for the Yankees

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

tsweeting@tribunemedia.net

THE dynamic Bahamian MLB star Jasrado “Jazz” Chisholm Jr is getting back into his groove at third base since being activated by the New York Yankees on Friday night against the Colorado Rockies. He made his return after being sidelined with an ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) injury for 10 days.

While the flashy third baseman gets back into the swing of things, the Bronx Bombers are hitting the right notes in the American League East with a leading 77-54 win/loss record to top the standings.

Chisholm Jr, 26, rejoined his newest team for the first time since August 12 in the series opener against the Rockies on Friday night. According to Chisholm Jr, the left elbow feels great in action. “It feels great. I have no pain in it and no thoughts of second guessing myself at any play so I think we’re good,” he said.

The former MLB All-Star had a slow night in the series opener, recording just one strikeout while going 0-for-3 in the Yankees’ 3-0 victory against the Rockies.

However, on Saturday night, he had a much better offensive and defensive showing against the Colorado-based team in New York’s 9-2 loss.

Jazz went 2-for-4 in the loss and was the only Yankees player in the game to amass multiple hits.

Additionally, he finished the game with one run batted in (RBI).

One of Chisholm Jr’s most dynamic plays during Saturday’s contest came in the eighth inning on the defensive end. The former Miami Marlin made a sliding back-handed stop on a ground ball