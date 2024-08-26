Lewis: No conflict over candidacy

By Keile Campbell

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

Central Grand Bahama MP Iram Lewis has categorically denied rumors of a conflict between himself and the Free National Movement (FNM) party leadership regarding his candidacy for the next general election.

In an interview with The Tribune, Mr Lewis dismissed reports circulating on social media about disagreements with the party leadership as “pure rumours” and “pure speculation”. He said there had been no official communication on the matter.

“There’s no disagreement between me and the party leader,” Mr Lewis said. “There’s been no official communication on that end and so there’s been no discussion with respect to a meeting being held where I would not be given the nomination.”

Mr Lewis reaffirmed his intention to run for Central Grand Bahama in the 2026 election, saying: “I have every intention of running for Central Grand Bahama in the next election, 2026.”

The denial comes after a Facebook post suggested internal conflicts within the FNM, particularly in Grand Bahama, claiming that some sitting MPs, including Mr Lewis, might not receive nominations.

Mr Lewis said every constituency is open for those interested in seeking nominations, but he did not say whether there have been discussions within the party about his potential re-nomination or the selection process.

He said he sees no reason why he wouldn’t be chosen to run as the FNM candidate for Central Grand Bahama.

Addressing allegations of an unauthorised back-to-school giveaway event at his constituency office, Mr Lewis chose not to comment directly, but said he focused on his ongoing work and achievements in his constituency.

“I’ve been working from day one, and I’m still working. I will continue to work on behalf of the people,” Mr Lewis said, highlighting projects such as backyard farming initiatives, smart parks, and community centre renovations.

While acknowledging that challenges exist within any organisation, Mr Lewis said he would keep internal party matters private.

“My record speaks for itself,” Mr Lewis asserted. “I remain focused. I’ve been working. I have a proven track record, and I will continue to build on the record, and the whole focus is making it better for the people.”

Mr Lewis also denied online claims that FNM leader Michael Pintard favours a different candidate - and that Mr Lewis’s previous public support for former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis’ return to party leadership might be a factor.