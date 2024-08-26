Man admits to unlawful sex with 14-year-old girl

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 26-year-old man admitted to molesting a 14-year-old girl he met online in 2022.

Senior Justice Cheryl Grant Thompson presided as Quincy Edgecombe pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful sexual intercourse.

Edgecombe had unlawful sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old female in New Providence.

Edgecombe reportedly met the underaged girl on Instagram.

Edgecombe will next appear in court for the first phase of his sentencing on September 18.