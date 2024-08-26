Munnings wins gold at World Masters

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

Olympian Timothy Munnings completed Team Bahamas’ appearance at the 2024 World Masters Track and Field Championships in Gothenburg, Sweden, by winning the men’s 55-plus 400 metre gold medal.

Munnings, one of three athletes representing The Bahamas in the week-long competition at the Slottsskogsvallen & Ullevi Stadium, added the gold on Saturday to the bronze he captured in the 200m earlier in the week.

In the 400m, his season’s best time of 53.05 seconds enabled him to hold off a pair of competitors from Italy, who trailed him for the silver and bronze as Claudio Fausti ran 53.88 and Francesco D’Agostino ran 54.40.

“Having won the Bahamas’ first ever medal in the 200m at this elite masters level competition was a great feeling of accomplishment in itself, particularly as my time steadily improved as I progressed through the rounds,” Munnings said.

“But winning the gold medal in the 400 metres, an event which I am best at, and to hear the national anthem played and the announcer to refer to me as world champion was awesome.”

In making his debut at the championships, along with team-mates Michael Armbrister and Miriam Byfield, Munnings said he was pleased with his performance because he was well prepared for the challenge ahead of him.

“Winning the gold was always my intention even though I was aware of some of the top competitors listed to compete,” he said. “After reviewing some race footage, I knew I was capable of going faster.”

It was his return to Gothenburg where Munnings actually got his international career started as a member of the men’s 4 x 400m relay team at the1995 World Championships when he teamed up with Troy McIntosh, Dennis Darling and Carl Oliver for 12th place overall.

Munnings then helped the relay team of Avard Moncur, McIntosh, Oliver and Chris ‘Fireman’ Brown capture the bronze in 2000 in Sydney, Australia.

And he also ran at the 2002 Commonwealth Games in Manchester, England, as his team-mates of Brown, McIntosh, Dominic Demeritte and Oliver picked up the bronze.

At age 58, Munnings has not booked any immediate plans, nor has he decided on whether or not he will return to defend his title at the next World Masters in 2026. “For the time being, I will just take this achievement in and look at what the future holds for me in the coming days,” said Munnings, who celebrated in Gothenburg with his family members.

Among the persons present were his wife, Ruth; and his son, Timothy Jr; Leslie and Jennifer Munningwcand their son, Leslie Jr; Alecia Munnings, Andrew Munnings, Dr Brian Humberstone, Natasha Brown and Cynthia Rahming.

“This crew made the most junkanoo noise with cow bells and whistles and screams,” he recalled. “There was no way I could ose with all that.”

As for Team Bahamas, Munnings said he was just as pleased with their performances.

“It takes a lot of courage to step out into competition. I am proud of both Miriam (Byfield) and Mike (Armbrister) performances,” he stated. “Miriam ran the 100, 200 and 400m with incredible performances and advanced in at least two of the events Likewise Mike ran the 400m and competed in the long jump and advanced in the 400m.”

While he had time to celebrate with the whole entourage in Gothenburg, Munnings, the immediate past Director of Sports at the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture, is calling for a national day holiday at home to commemorate his historic performances.



