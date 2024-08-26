NPSA Playoffs: Operators, Marlins in win column

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

THE Cyber Tech Blue Marlins and R&B Operators took the initial lead in their New Providence Softball Association men and women best-of-five playoff series on Saturday night at the Bankers Field in the Baillou Hills Sporting Complex.

They join the Chances Mighty Mitts and the Sunshine Auto Wildcats, who prevailed in their openers on Thursday night.

While all four series will continue this week, here’s a summary of the respective games played in their opening series this past weekend.

Blue Marlins 7, Titans 0

This one only lasted five innings as Cyber Tech had an easy day in the office Saturday night as Thomas Davis was stingy on the mound, giving up just three hits for the win over Jamel King, who issued six hits.

The Blue Marlins came up with a run in the first, three in the second, one in the fourth and two in the fifth in the abbreviated affair.

Angelo Watson went 1-for-1 with a two-run home run, scoring twice, while Stephen Russell was 1-for-3 with a two-run double and Aaron Wood was 2-for-3 with a run scored.

Deshawn Wood provided some offensive spark for the losers as he went 2-for-2.

Operators 17, Black Scorpions 7

This game had a little more fireworks in Saturday’s opener, but R&B had a little bit more energy as Diva Burrows held down the pitching chores to get the job done over Dente Colebrooke in another abbreviated five-inning game. Melinda Bastian led an offensive tear by going 3-for-4with four runs batted in and scored three times. Michelle Thompson was 2-for-4with RBI and three runs scored; Mia Turner was 2-for-3 with two runs scored; K4neisha Kelly was a perfect 2-for-2with a RBI and two runs scored and Aaliyah Ferguson was 1-for-3 with a triple, a RBI and two runs scored.

For the Black Scorpions, Akia Rose was perfect at 3-for-3 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored; Jhzell McKenzie was 2-for-3 with a triple as well, two RBI and two runs scored and Vashawna Bastian was 2-for-3 with two RBI and a run scored,

The Operators scored two runs in the first and eight in the second to set the stage for the early night at the park. They added four more in the third and three in the fourth to seal the deal. The Black Scorpions answered with four in the second and three in the fourth, but it wasn’t enough.

Mighty Mitts 11, Renegades 0: In Thursday’s feature contest, Chances got a no-hitter from Alcott Forbes as they scored five runs in the first and third with one more in the second to pull off their abbreviated shutout victory.

Jahari Davis suffered the loss.

Junel Bain was a perfect 2-for-2 with a double, two RBI and a run scored to lead the Mighty Mitts offensively. Stefon McKenzie was 1-for-2 with a homer, an RBI and two runs scored; Sherman Ferguson was 1-for-1 with two RBI and two runs scored and Forbes helped his own cause going 1-for-2 with a double, a RBI and one run scored.

Wildcats 15, Lady Truckers 0: Sunshine Auto wracked up a pair of runs in the first inning and erupted for 10 more in the second and three in the third to c;inch their abbreviated shutout victory as Thela Stevens spun a no-hitter in Thursday’s opener.

Grace Chea was tagged with the loss.

Stevens helped her own cause by going 2-for-3 with a double, three RBI and a run scored to also lead the Wildcats’ offensive attack. Larikah Russell went 2-for-3 with a RBI and three runs scored; Tyrice Davis was 1-for-3 with three RBI and a run scored; Jasmine Scavella was 1-for-2 with a RBI and two runs scored and Dwayna Pratt was 1-for-1 with two RBI and a run scored.

This week’s schedule

Tuesday night

7 pm - Sunshine Auto Wildcats vs Johnson Lady Truckers - ladies’ game two.

8:30 pm - Chances Mighty Mitts vs Renegades - men’s game two.

Thursday night

7 pm - R&B Operators vs Black Scorpions - ladies’ game two.

8:30 pm - Cyber Tech Blue Marlins vs Titans - men’s game two.

Saturday night

7 pm Black Scorpions vs R&B Operators - ladies’ game three.

8:30 pm - Renegades vs Chances Mighty Mitts - men’s game three.



