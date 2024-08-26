PM fires official as 3 face court

By Tribune Staff Reporter

MARIO Bannister has been fired as the managing director of Clifton Heritage by Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis – days after it was reported that a high-ranking male official had been questioned as part of investigations into the murder of Philip Adderley.

The news comes as three men are due to be arraigned at magistrate’s court this morning in connection with that murder.

Police also said they were investigating a series of graphic video and text messages that were circulating on social media that purported to provide a detailed account of the events leading up to the murder of Mr Adderley.

The messages appeared to be Whatsapp notes, purportedly saying how those involved took Mr Adderley into a bush area to kill him, and including pictures and video of the body.

Mr Adderley was found murdered on August 15. His body was found partially submerged in waters near an abandoned building near Stuart’s Cove. He had multiple stab wounds and was bound by his hands and feet.

At the time, police said the manner in which the body was found was disturbing to them. Assistant Commissioner of Police Roberto Goodman told reporters at the scene: “When you see someone bound by the hands and legs, it will raise a concern for us.”

The Tribune previously reported that a police official had told The Tribune that the high-ranking official questioned by officers as part of the investigation was not a suspect, but was questioned because he was a tenant of the victim.

Last night, the Office of the Prime Minister issued a statement saying: “This afternoon, Prime Minister Davis directed the immediate termination of Mr Mario Bannister from his position as managing director of Clifton Heritage.”