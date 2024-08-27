Bannister facing Murder conspiracy

Former Clifton Heritage director and two men charged in the stabbing death of Philip Adderley

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

FORMER managing director of Clifton Heritage Mario Bannister was yesterday charged along with two other men in connection with the murder of Philip Adderley, who was found stabbed to death with his hands and feet bound together earlier this month.

Bannister, 62, was dismissed from his post at Clifton Heritage by Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis on Sunday.

Yesterday, he was arraigned along with Dontee Riley, 26, and Christian Napier, 28, on charges of conspiracy to commit murder.

Bannister was also charged separately yesterday with being an accessory after the fact in the killing.

Riley and Napier were each charged with murder.

The trio allegedly conspired to commit the murder of Mr Adderley earlier this month.

Last week, it was reported that a high-ranking male official had been questioned as part of investigations into Mr Adderley’s murder. At the time, police said the official had not been regarded as a suspect.

Riley and Napier allegedly killed the 36-year-old Adderley on South West Road on August 14.

Bannister allegedly enabled the suspects in this matter to evade the law on August 15.

That same day, Mr Adderley’s body was found partially submerged in waters near an abandoned building near Stuart’s Cove.

There was a tense atmosphere in the courtroom prior to the arraignment as the gallery was filled with relatives of both the deceased and the defendants.

A visibly on edge Riley verbally confronted a man in the court gallery, who was seen intensely glaring at him, asking what his problem was.

Sergeant Vernon Pyfrom then warned those present in court not to interfere with the defendants during proceedings.

Both Bannister and Napier remained calm and silent throughout their arraignment.

The trio were informed their matter would proceed to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

Magistrate Reckley informed the defendants he was unable to grant them bail due to the nature of the offence but told them of their right to apply for it through the higher court.

Stanley Rolle, Riley’s attorney, indicated to the Chief Magistrate that his client was allegedly assaulted by a police officer while in custody at CDU last Friday. Mr Rolle did not disclose the identity of this officer in court.

Before being taken to the Magistrate Court’s cellblock, the defendants were allowed a moment with relatives and supporters in court.

Mr Rolle told the press on the courthouse steps he intended to file for emergency bail for his client.

K Melvin Munroe, Bannister’s attorney, said his client had declared his innocence from the onset.

Mr Munroe said no evidence has been presented against Bannister in court yet and that it won’t be put forward until it’s before a jury.

In response to public speculation on the number of charges Bannister should face, Mr Munroe said that “people will have many views as to the various charges but at the end of the day the investigators will determine based on the evidence what charges will come forward”.

Mr Munroe described his client as being in a good mental state but said that he was sad to go through with court proceedings.

The VBIs will he served on February 13, 2025.

Superintendent Lockhart served as the prosecutor.

Police have also said they are investigating a series of graphic video and text messages that were circulating on social media that purported to provide a detailed account of the events leading up to the murder of Mr Adderley.

The messages appeared to be Whatsapp notes, purportedly saying how those involved took Mr Adderley into a bush area to kill him, and including pictures and video of the body.