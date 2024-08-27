Barbados PM Mia Mottley links with Grand Bahama environment project

A GRAND Bahama environmental project has linked up with Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley and a think tank in her office to work on climate-related issues.

Rupert Hayward, the co-founder and president of Blue Action, said: “We are thrilled to work alongside Prime Minister Mottley and her team.”

Blue Action is teaming up with think tank FutureBARBADOS to develop and accelerate climate-resilient technologies and coastal resilience models across the Caribbean.

Mr Hayward said: “Expanding our model to Barbados aligns the region around sustainability principles.”

Blue Action said the collaboration aims to build the blue and green economy, support local entrepreneurs and promote innovative technologies in Barbados, The Bahamas and the region.

A memorandum of understanding was recently signed between FutureBARBADOS and Blue Action, focusing on expanding Blue Action’s Conservation Cove, a hub for restoring marine and coastal resources and encouraging education and workforce development, to Barbados.

The partnership will collaborate on funding, investment and grant opportunities. Blue Action also said the partnership will pilot new technologies in Barbados’ Exclusive Economic Zone and explore commercialisation opportunities.

Mr Hayward said: “Blue Action aspires to work across the region for climate resilience and a prosperous future. FutureBARBADOS and PM Mottley share our commitment to a sustainability revolution for coastal communities.”

Blue Action co-founder Jeff Stoike added: “This partnership is a shared Caribbean vision to address global climate change. Together, we can make a significant contribution to solving it.”