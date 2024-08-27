Condo covenants should be revisited and improved

EDITOR, The Tribune.

MR Albury certainly stamped on toes of BREA… there is a fundamental issue in the management of a condo association… should absentee owners be on condo association committees? Would it be fairer to the interests of all decisions must be voted on with the use of email ballot and decisions binding only is unanimous.

This will control what does occur where the few many times absentee owners wheel control and using simple majority vote in restrictive or even unnecessary costs. BREA unanimous decisions or no fly! Put a time limit on return question if not received within 6-10 days accepted “not objection”.

Covenants of condos… totally agree precise content accepting short - medium rentals or not… not vague position. No AirBnbs. The covenant may not be changed without the unanimous agreement, given in writing, to the condo association. Murky question always is allowed children age limits… animals of “any size” any description... allowed or banned.

Why wouldn’t BREA support improved buyer covenants and terms - why? Stricter rules surely improves the value of the property? Thanks, Mr Albury.

MASHA SMITH

Nassau,

August 26, 2024.