Jamaican man charged with gun possession

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A JAMAICAN man was granted $8,000 bail after he was accused of having a gun in his parked car last week.

Magistrate Lennox Coleby arraigned Emron Lindo, 37, on possession of an unlicenced firearm and possession of ammunition.

Lindo was arrested on August 19 after police allegedly found a black Taurus 9mm pistol and three rounds of ammunition in his vehicle parked on Apple Way.

After having some difficultly hearing the charges the defendant pleaded not guilty to both.

Prosecutor Assistant Superintendent Police Lincoln McKenzie made no objection to Lindo’s bail, which was set at $8,000 with one or two sureties.

Under the terms of his bail, Lindo will be fitted with a monitoring device and he must sign in at the Carmichael Road Police Station every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday by 6pm. He is further expected to surrender his travel documents and must obey an 8pm to 8am residential curfew. Lindo must also seek permission to leave the island.

After Magistrate Coleby warned the defendant not to interfere with any witnesses in this matter, he further warned Lindo not to keep “bad company”. The magistrate also recommended that he not share a ride with someone also wearing a monitoring device.

Lindo’s trial begins on November 19.

Tai Pinder-Mackey represented the accused.