Man accused of rape of teen girl

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 33-year-old man was remanded in custody yesterday after he was accused of the rape of an 18-year-old woman in New Providence last week.

Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley arraigned Clifton Pinder on a charge of rape.

Pinder allegedly had sexual intercourse with a teenage girl without her consent at a residence off Faith Avenue at 2pm on August 21.

The defendant was informed his matter would be transferred to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

Pinder will be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until his VBI is served on January 30, 2025.