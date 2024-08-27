Man accused of rape of teen girl

By PAVEL BAILEY
Tribune Staff Reporter
pbailey@tribunemedia.net
A 33-year-old man was remanded in custody yesterday after he was accused of the rape of an 18-year-old woman in New Providence last week.
Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley arraigned Clifton Pinder on a charge of rape.
Pinder allegedly had sexual intercourse with a teenage girl without her consent at a residence off Faith Avenue at 2pm on August 21.
The defendant was informed his matter would be transferred to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).
Pinder will be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until his VBI is served on January 30, 2025.
Commenting has been disabled for this item.