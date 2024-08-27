Pintard urges GBPA ownership to ‘divest’

By FAY SIMMONS

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

The Opposition’s leader yesterday urged the Grand Bahama Port Authority’s (GBPA) owners to “divest” at least part of their interest as he blamed them and the Government for Freeport’s economic state.

Appearing on the ‘Make it Make Sense’ radio show, Michael Pintard accused both Freeport’s quasi-governmental authority and its owners, the Hayward and St George families, and the Davis administration of using each other as “scapegoats” and creating a “deflection” from their shared responsibilities for Grand Bahama’s development and governance,

While maintaining that he does not support the current owners being the sole GBPA shareholders, he again called for greater transparency surrounding Freeport’s future governance and suggested the formation of a new municipal government.

“The families ought to divest,” he said. “In other words, they can sell entirely or in part, but it is unacceptable that licensees of the Port and others who wish to be shareholders do not have a say in the governance of the Port.

“We cannot leave this resolution up to central government and the Port. This is now bigger than them, so whatever their private discussion is now we need to know in terms of what those negotiations are, what will be on the other side of a newly-configured municipal government.”

As for the Grand Bahama Power Company’s request for a 6.3 percent base rate increase over the period 2025-2027, Mr Pintard said the Free National Movement (FNM) does not support the proposal and called for residents to be given more freedom to generate their own power through renewable sources.

“We ought to bring the cost down, and then we ought to give residents a wider latitude to self-generate,” he added. “If you wish to create more of your power from solar, let us do what is permitted under the regulations and the law so that more residents can generate their own power.”

Mr Pintard argued that GB Power should not consider a rate increase while residents face “inconsistent” electricity supply and damage to appliances from power surges, and urged the utility to be more responsive to these issues.

“We also want you to discontinue stalling us when the inconsistent supply of electricity has damaged my computer, my appliances, etc,” said Mr Pintard. “We want you to be responsive to us, and don’t treat us as if we are fabricating the issue. At a time when the supply of power is inconsistent, at a time when people are seeking to retrieve resources, you are considering raising the power.”

The Opposition leader called on GB Power to disclose how much was collected from the surcharge implemented after Hurricane Dorian, and how much was recovered from insurance for storm damages.

“We want to know: Did you have insurance on those insurable assets, and to what extent did you draw down on your insurance, and what portion of your losses and your expansion does that insurance really take care of,” said Mr Pintard.

“You have the responsibility as a private company to engage in a maintenance programme to slow the deterioration of any of the items that you have, whether that’s transformers or generators or poles. To what extent has your programme been working, and that we are not being billed for any defaults or defects in your system of maintenance.”

Mr Pintard further criticised the Utilities Regulation and Competition Authority (URCA) for not being a “robust and strong” regulator even though its ability to oversee GB Power is being contested by the latter in the Supreme Court.

Mr Pintard emphasised the need for a stronger, independent regulator who cannot be swayed by the Government. “URCA has not been as robust and strong as an independent regulator as it has needed to be with the Government,” he said.

“We put questions to URCA on a number of issues…we never received a response in writing from URCA to address the issues.” Mr Pintard also voiced concerns about the progress of the Grand Bahama International Airport rebuilding efforts.

He claimed that the project, which was initially a public-private partnership, has now become a government-funded operation with inconsistent progress despite private companies being ready to begin work.

“What started out as a public-private partnership with the private group bringing its money to the table and management has now become a government-funded operation, and even when the Government is claiming to fund it they can’t get started,” he said.

“Private companies are ready to roll who they have sourced to do the work. Still can’t get going. The Manchester group that will provide management, which is one of the largest airport operations, certainly in the UK.. they’re very ready to go. But the Government can’t get it’s act together.”

Mr Pintard urged the Government to clarify the strategy for the airport’s redevelopment and the incentives being offered to increase airlift to Grand Bahama.

“The public deserves to know what the strategy is that this government is unwilling to say what that strategy is,” said Mr Pintard.

“We need to figure out what level of incentives we will provide, whether it is for a new hotel owner or operator of the airport. What are the incentives that we are prepared to provide, and how do we intend to increase airlift, because right now airlift is contracting in Grand Bahama rather than increasing.”