WSC board member testifies on procedures for contract approvals

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

TESTIMONY continued yesterday in the criminal trial of Long Island MP Adrian Gibson and his co-accused, with former Water and Sewerage Corporation (WSC) board member Carolyn Wallace-Whitfield taking the stand.

Mrs Wallace-Whitfield, who previously served as deputy chairman of the WSC board, testified about her role and various policy procedures concerning contract approvals during cross-examination by Damian Gomez KC, Mr Gibson’s attorney.

She agreed with Mr Gomez’s suggestion that the board’s duties included overseeing the corporation’s operations and discussing its strengths and weaknesses, among other things.

“Would you agree that the independence of each board member was never interfered with during your tenure as deputy chairman of the Water and Sewerage Corporation?” Mr Gomez asked.

Mrs Wallace-Whitfield said she agreed for the most part.

When asked if she had a good business relationship with Mr Gibson during the board’s deliberations, she said they did initially.

Mr Gomez also asked if Mr Gibson had ever requested that she do anything contrary to the law or WSC policies, to which she replied no.

Mr Gibson faces several charges related to his tenure as WSC executive chairman under the Minnis administration. The charges concern his alleged failure to declare his interest in contracts awarded by the WSC.

The FNM politician is on trial alongside Elwood Donaldson Jr, former WSC general manager, Joan Knowles, Peaches Farquharson, and Jerome Missick.

The defence team includes Mr Gomez KC, Mr Murrio Ducille KC, Ian Cargill, Bryan Bastian, Ryan Eve, and Raphael Moxey.

The Crown’s legal team include acting Director of Public Prosecutions Cordell Frazier, Cashena Thompson, Karine MacVean, and Rashied Edgecombe.