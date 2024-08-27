‘You are responsible for your personal conduct’

By EARYEL BOWLEG
Tribune Staff Reporter
ebowleg@tribunemedia.net
PROGRESSIVE Liberal Party leader Fred Mitchell has warned that individuals in public life must be accountable for their personal conduct.
He made this statement yesterday as former Clifton Heritage managing director Mario Bannister and two other men were arraigned in magistrate’s court in connection with the murder of Philip Adderley.
Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis confirmed Mr Bannister’s dismissal from Clifton Heritage in a statement on Sunday.
While Mr Mitchell did not mention Mr Bannister directly, he emphasised expected standards of behaviour in a voice note.
“I remember one clear principle of ministerial government, and by extension all of us in public life, including managing directors of corporations, you were responsible for the consequences of your personal conduct. We taught that lesson to all the would be candidates, members, including corporation chairpersons and wannabes just before the 2021 general election,” he said.
“Your personal conduct should not adversely impact the party and when there’s a conflict, you should fall on your sword. We have seen examples of this in the administration twice since the general election and it is an important principle for us to remember this week, the leader should not have to ask anyone what to do.”
In August 2023, North Abaco MP Kirk Cornish was charged with two counts of rape, along with assault and threats of death in magistrate’s court. Shortly before his appearance, it was announced that Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis requested and accepted Mr Cornish’s resignation as parliamentary secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister.
North Eleuthera MP Sylvanus Petty resigned as executive chairman of the Water and Sewerage Corporation after it was revealed that his daughter had been awarded a contract with the company in November 2023.
During cross-examination in the Adrian Gibson corruption trial, Mr Petty confirmed his daughter received the contract. The Tribune understands the contract was awarded to her company, Mainscape Maintenance and Management, which offers landscaping and general maintenance services.
Throughout the cross-examination, Mr Petty did not express concern about the contract award. He stated that he did not oppose nepotism and had no problem with his company entering into contracts with political allies if they were capable.
Comments
moncurcool 19 hours, 30 minutes ago
And what happens if this man is found not guilty? Do we fire people before they are charged just based on what the police say?
ExposedU2C 13 hours, 40 minutes ago
I hear the video and audio evidence in this case is almost as good as the video and audio evidence the police commissioner received of the incident where bird-brain JoBeth Davis used her vehicle to very deliberately attempt to run-over and maim or kill a young policeman.
JackArawak 19 hours, 27 minutes ago
Fred said......no one cares what Fred said
TalRussell 16 hours, 37 minutes ago
It's reach to where the popoulaces' can no longer say tings could have been worser. -- You name the range of 'Very, Very Serous Personal Misconduct' and you'll require the assistance of flashcards to maintain surveillance over the scope of the allegations which is so much worse than everyone could've ever imagined. .. So serious is their misconduct that it places the rest of you in deadly danger. -- Getting more harder tell the officials' apart from gang members. ---Yes?
ExposedU2C 13 hours, 46 minutes ago
Here we have slimy Fwreddy Boy reminding the Bahamian people that an official's misconduct must rise to the level of murder in order to warrant getting fired by the corrupt Davis led PLP government. Yup, the very condescending and sleazy Fwreddy Boy always lends new meaning to stupidity whenever he opens his mouth.
TalRussell 13 hours, 15 minutes ago
Plenty concerning to have silent MP Chairmans' from both sides of the House of Assembly (HOA) isles -- That hasn't much noticed that the others who are up before judges to answer to serious allegations are unlike some others facing allegations --- Who enjoys very wide latitude in maintaining their elected seats of employment. -- Yes?
ThisIsOurs 5 hours, 47 minutes ago
He should have given this message to Kornish as opposed to advising him to "say nothing". The man is alledged to have raped his gf at knifepoint and threatened to kill her
