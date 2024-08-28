Bahamas centre stage in Carnival itineraries

The Bahamas is set to feature prominently in the 2026 and 2027 itineraries for seven Carnival Cruise Line vessels that will sell from home ports at Miami, Port Canaveral, Galveston and Baltimore.

The cruise line, in a statement, said the ports of call will feature its expanded Half Moon Cay private island in The Bahamas. This is set to feature upgraded beach, dining and beverage experiences, along with a pier that will allow Carnival’s Excel class ships Mardi Gras, Carnival Celebration and Carnival Jubilee to dock and visit the location for the first time.

Carnival said that its Carnival Celebration vessel will offer a variety of seven-day cruises to both the eastern and western Caribbean, with visits to its Celebration Key port in Grand Bahama plus destinations such as Nassau and Half Moon Cay.

From Port Canaveral, Carnival’s Mardi Gras vessel will stage a variety of seven-day cruises also featuring Celebration Key, Half Moon Cay and Nassau. The Carnival Venezia, which sails from Port Canaveral, will also call on Celebration Key during the two-year period including 2026 and 2027.

Carnival’s latest ship, Carnival Jubilee, will start sailing from Galveston beginning in September 2026. It will offer a variety of six and eight-day cruises exploring the western Caribbean and The Bahamas, with the latter itinerary involving visits to Nassau, Half Moon Cay and Celebration Key.

Carnival Dream, too, will also sail to Celebration Key and Half Moon Cay. Week-long voyages from Baltimore on Carnival Pride include Bahamas cruises featuring stops at Half Moon Cay or Princess Cays, Nassau and Celebration Key.