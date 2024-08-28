Brown Jr advances to 100m semifinals

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

tsweeting@tribunemedia.net

THE junior global athletics experience began for Team Bahamas yesterday at the 20th World Athletics Under-20 (U20) Championships at the Estadio Atlètico de la VIDENA in Lima, Peru.

Day one of competition saw sprinters Shayann Demeritte, Jeremiah Adderley and Carlos Brown Jr hit the track while thrower Calea Jackson was in action in the women’s discus throw event.

Out of the trio of sprinters, Brown was the lone competitor from Team Bahamas to advance to the semifinals as he breezed through the heats of the men’s 100m event.

Daron Lightbourne, team head coach, gave his thoughts on the performances of the junior athletes on day one.

“I am pleased with the athletes going out there and competing with heart with the level of competition. Shayann, Jeremiah, Carlos and Calea all competed with the intent to do their best. The cooler weather is not the best, but they went out there and fought in their respective events. It was an injury-free meet for each of them and I am looking forward to what the future holds next year to our up and coming stars,” coach Lightbourne said.

Running in heat five, Brown wrapped up the opening qualification round with a third best time of 10.48 seconds.

Jamaica’s Gary Card bested the field of competitors by crossing the line in 10.40 seconds. Benjamin Aravena, of Chile, was 0.03 seconds ahead of Brown to