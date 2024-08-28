Fire destroys storage building at Sapodilla Estates on West Bay St

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

A FIRE destroyed a storage building at Sapodilla Estates, the home of Sapodilla restaurant, yesterday.

Superintendent Quincy McGregor said that before the fire was extinguished, it destroyed the interior of the wooden structure, the roof foundation, and certain walls.

He said the building was under construction, with scaffolding there.

Sapodilla’s management committed to rebuilding the structure “as soon as possible”.

Sapodilla officials said the restaurant was only closed yesterday because of the smoke, adding that the destroyed storage unit would not affect restaurant operations.

Supt McGregor, the fire services administrator, said firefighters arrived on the scene at roughly 11.33am after receiving reports of a fire at the Sapodilla property.

“Upon arriving, Fire Department personnel met a two-storey wooden structure engulfed in flames from the interior,” he said. “This fire was quickly brought under control. At this time, the cost of the fire is unknown. Our investigators are on scene conducting inquiries.”