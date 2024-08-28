Flamingos Women’s Golf Club hosts a summer afternoon tee time event

IN a perfect blend of athleticism and empowerment, the Flamingos Women’s Golf Club, in partnership with the prestigious Paradise Island Ocean Club Golf Course, hosted a summer afternoon tee time event.

The event last week proved to be a vibrant celebration of women, golf and the incredible benefits of the sport – both on and off the course.

Set against the stunning backdrop of the Ocean Club’s lush greens, the afternoon began with a lively skills clinic where seasoned golfers and newcomers alike honed their driving, chipping, and putting techniques.

Coordinated by Agatha Delancy, president of the Flamingos Women’s Golf Club 242, and Lloyd Jones, golf operations manager at Ocean Club Golf Course (OCGC), the event was a seamless experience.

Under the expert guidance of Michael Simms, director of instructions, along with Lloyd Jones, attendees were able to sharpen their skills while fostering camaraderie and healthy competition.

The excitement ramped up with a putting competition that had teams of four vying for victory.

It was a thrilling display of focus, teamwork and precision, as six teams battled to sink two or more putts for the win.

The atmosphere was electric as cheers erupted for every successful shot, solidifying the bond between players both new and seasoned.

As the sun began to set, the event shifted gears, inviting attendees inside the luxurious Ocean Club clubhouse for a Wine Down Speakers Gallery.

Here, the conversation shifted from the technical aspects of the game to the broader lifestyle benefits that golf offers women. Speakers from both the Flamingos Women’s Golf Club and the Ocean Club Golf Course took the floor, passionately discussing topics such as “Why Play Golf?”, “Making Golf a Lifestyle,” and “The Importance of Proper Golf Etiquette.”

“Golf is more than just a sport; it’s a gateway to mental and physical health, networking opportunities, and even personal empowerment,” shared Patti Symonette, BGF director women’s chair. “Women in the Bahamas are increasingly turning to golf not only for leisure but for the incredible benefits it brings to their overall well-being.”

The event emphasized that golf is a lifelong sport with a variety of perks - whether it’s the therapeutic nature of being outdoors, the mental clarity that comes from focusing on your swing, or the unique networking opportunities that arise on the fairway.

In a world where more women are seeking wellness and balance, golf offers an ideal intersection of health, socializing, and even professional growth.

About the Flamingos

Women’s Golf Club

The Flamingos Women’s Golf Club is committed to making the sport accessible and engaging for women of all ages and skill levels.

From regular skills clinics and practice sessions at the Nine Holes Golf Course, located at the Sports Center Golf Academy, there is an array of opportunities to learn and thrive within the community.

The club continues to break barriers and foster inclusivity in a sport that offers so much more than just competition.

To stay informed about upcoming events, clinics and all things related to women’s golf, follow the Flamingos Women’s Golf Club on Facebook and Instagram.

New members are always welcome to join this growing movement of women who are discovering the power and the potential of golf.