Jasrado Chisholm Jr doubles and scores in final at bat

AFTER winning their opening game of their three-game series on Monday, Jasrado “Jazz” Chisholm Jr and his New York Yankees suffered a loss at the hands of the Washington Nationals yesterday.

In a turnaround from their 5-1 loss in game one at the Nationals Park, the Nationals delighted their home crowd as they doubled up the Yankees 4-2 to even their series at 1-1.

Both teams will be back in action at the same venue today as they complete a three-game stint against each other at 6:45pm.

Despite the loss, the Yankees still lead the American League East with a 78-55 win-loss record, while the Nationals improve to 60-73 for fourth place in the National League East.

Chisholm Jr, still playing third base, but moving up the offensive ladder from seventh to bat fifth in the line-up, went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts and a run scored.

It came down to his last at-bat in the top of the ninth when he led off with his 17th double for the season on a sharp line drive to right field. He advanced to third on a defensive indifference and eventually came home as Anthony Volpe grounded out on a play at first.

Prior to that performance, Chisholm Jr struck out swinging for the first out in the seventh as catcher Keibert Ruiz made the play to first baseman Joey Gailo.

Chisholm Jr again struck out swinging with two outs in the fourth.

In his first at-bat, Chisholm Jr grounded out to pitcher Patrick Corbin, who made the put out to Gailo for the Yankees’ first out in the second. His performance came after he ripped a solo homer in the eighth inning in his 1-for-4 place appearance in the Yankees 5-1 win over the Nationals on Monday.

It was Chisholm Jr’s 21st homer of the season.

The 26-year-old Chisholm Jr, who was acquired on July 27 in a trade from the Miami Marlins for three other players, is currently batting .254 with 63 runs batted in with 27 stolen bases.

After being traded to New York, Chisholm Jr hit four home runs, setting a franchise record as the first player to accomplish this feat. Primarily a second baseman, Chisholm Jr was moved to play third base for the first time in his career.

Then on August 12, Chisholm Jr suffered a sprained left elbow against the Chicago White Sox and was placed on the 10-day injured list. He returned to active duty last week.



