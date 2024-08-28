Love Ya Dog: Joanna Robertson with Roxie and Buddy

TRIBUNE readers are continuing to send in pictures to our Love Ya Dog campaign.

Joanna Robertson sent in pictures of her dogs Roxie and Buddy.

The Love Ya Dog campaign encourages dog owners to take care of their pets - and we are calling on readers to join in.

We want to encourage those who do treat their pets well to show them off - and by doing so letting others see a better way to treat their pets.

Joanna said: “Here are my two loyal companions. Roxie is a Shih tzu, seen here in her summer coat, who lost her human mother when she was ten years old. After her owner died, nobody wanted her, then I heard about her, and as I had recently lost my beloved toy poodle at the age of 17, I took her into my home. She settled in beautifully and very soon became boss of the household.

“Buddy is a pure-bred Bahamian Potcake. I picked him up off the streets of Palmdale several years ago. He was starving and covered with ticks and fleas, but I couldn’t resist the look in his eyes. With some help from my vet and a lot of TLC and nourishing food he became the loving companion he is today.

“I do encourage people to rescue. Somehow the dogs know they have been saved, and really are truly grateful.”

CARE TIP: Dogs do not sweat; this is why they pant a lot. During the hot summer months, they need a shaded place to lie (with a cross breeze) and cold fresh water available at all times.





• Send us a picture of you with your dogs to loveyadog@tribunemedia.net to join the campaign and show that you Love Ya Dog.