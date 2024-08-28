Man accused of stealing two cars

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A man was granted bail after being accused of car thefts in New Providence earlier this month.

Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley arraigned Rosten Moxey, 49, on two counts of stealing and receiving.

Moxey allegedly stole a white 2014 Nissan Latio valued at $8,000, belonging to Jasmine Culmer, on August 13 between 2.32pm and 10.50pm.

He is also accused of stealing a white 2013 Nissan March valued at $6,000, belonging to Marco Taylor, on August 20 between 2pm and 4pm.

After pleading not guilty to both charges, Moxey was granted bail at $7,500 with one or two sureties.

His trial is scheduled to begin on October 15.