Man denies he choked wife and injured her arm in closing arguments of trial

A MAN denied choking and injuring his estranged wife yesterday as closing arguments were presented in his trial for causing harm.

Senior Magistrate Raquel Whyms presided over the trial of Javon Williams as Sergeant 2257 Wilkinson summarised the evidence against Williams.

Williams allegedly choked and injured Dashanique Williams’s left arm during an argument at their home on June 2.

Mrs Williams previously testified that she questioned her husband about a plate she didn’t recognise, which she said enraged him. She claimed he yelled at her, forced her against a wall, and choked her for two to three minutes.

Mrs Williams also testified that the defendant released her only when their daughter came to their bedroom door. She said she received medical attention and time off work due to her injuries, and she still experiences pain. She further said they couple is separated and in the process of divorcing.

In his closing address, Williams claimed that the complainant took a plate from the trash and poked him with it. He also alleged that Mrs Williams poked him with her finger before he told her to get out of his face.

Williams denied ever choking or injuring his wife, suggesting she reported him to the police out of spite. He claimed the charges were made to harm him and that, as a result, he no longer sees his children, though he still pays child support.

Williams suggested that the complainant pursued the charges because he didn’t want to reconcile with her.

Sgt Wilkinson argued there was sufficient evidence to prove harm occurred.

Magistrate Whyms is expected to deliver her ruling on October 16.