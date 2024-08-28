Medical workers complain of mould issues at McLean’s Town Clinic

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Staff Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

EAST Grand Bahama MP Kwasi Thompson claimed healthcare workers were treating patients outside the McLean’s Town Clinic in East Grand Bahama because of suspected mould issues in the air-conditioning system.

He said there was a “strong scent” coming from the vents.

“When I arrived, I was told that officials had just today repaired the air-conditioning after it was not working for a month,” he said. “However, even the doctor and the nurses were still extremely concerned about working inside the building due to the suspected mould.”

He added: “Patients had to be seen outside the building and in areas where there was no AC ventilation.”

He claimed health officials have also expressed frustration over a pharmacist’s infrequent presence at the East End clinic.

Additionally, Mr Thompson claimed that the lack of immediate access to patient records and on-site lab results are issues that have persisted for weeks.

“We bring these issues to light to ensure that immediate relief is provided to assist our health workers,” he said. “They should not have to work outside or in substandard facilities. Unfortunately, one of the health officials became ill recently due to her working conditions. A proper mould assessment must be done now. This needs to be fixed immediately.”

Muriel Lightbourne, president of the Bahamas Nurses Union, confirmed that nurses were outside due to repairs of the air-conditioning unit inside the clinic.

Asked about mould complaints, the union representative merely confirmed that the AC unit was being fixed.