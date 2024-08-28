Wide receiver Strachan waived by the Panthers

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

tsweeting@tribunemedia.net

TUESDAY was a busy day in the National Football League (NFL) with all 32 of the league’s teams trimming their rosters down from 90 players to just 53 players before the start of the season.

Bahamian NFL pros Michael Strachan and Denzel Daxon both parted ways with the Carolina Panthers and Dallas Cowboys respectively yesterday before the 4pm NFL Cutdown Day deadline.

Strachan, 27, was signed to the Carolina Panthers roster on September 13 last year after being released from the Indianapolis Colts’ roster just one day prior.

The Bahamian wide receiver was called up to the Panthers’ 53-man roster last December after he was elevated and caught a big pass in their game against the Chicago Bears in November. He caught a career-long 45-yard reception from Bryce Young in the team’s 16-13 loss to the Bears.

The Grand Bahama native played 54 preseason snaps for the Panthers and wrapped up with one catch for seven yards.

After being called up during the season, he competed in four games last season for one reception and 45 receiving yards.

Since being drafted by the Colts in 2021, Strachan has picked up six career receptions for 130 yards.

Daxon, a native of Crooked Island, was signed by the Cowboys organisation as an undrafted free agent (UDFA) in May.

Following the signing, the 6-foot-2 rookie has demonstrated his ability to be an asset at the defensive tackle position for one of America’s household football teams. In three preseason games played, Daxon has racked up 7 tackles (two solo and five assisted) and 0.5 sacks.

The 25-year-old capped off his collegiate career with the Illinois Fighting Illini at defensive tackle after transferring from Ohio University. During his senior year, Daxon played in 12 games with 11 starts at nose tackle and recorded 27 tackles on the season with three or more tackles in seven games. Additionally, he more than doubled his career output while playing for the University of Illinois.

Both players will have a chance to be picked up by teams looking to construct their 16-man practice squads today.

In Daxon’s case, the Cowboys can bring him back into fold as a 17th man through the International Player Pathway Programme (IPPP) which allows for an additional player to be added to the practice squad once he goes through the NFL’s waiver system.

The NFL season will begin on September 5.











