WSC board member testifies she fired CMO ‘under duress’

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A FORMER Water and Sewerage Corporation (WSC) board member claimed yesterday that she was “under duress” when she voted to recommend the dismissal of an employee as the criminal trial of Long Island MP Adrian Gibson and others continued yesterday.

Carolyn Wallace-Whitfield, who previously served as deputy chairman of the WSC board, said the recommendation was made by the corporation’s general manager at the time.

Her comments came during her continued testimony under cross-examination by Adrian Gibson’s attorney, Damian Gomez, KC.

Mrs Wallace-Whitfield said she disagreed with the decision.

“I probably would’ve accepted the decision if the executive member had been given an opportunity to meet with the board because I wanted to ensure we were setting that person up for success,” she said. “It just felt like we could’ve been more accommodating.”

However, Mr Gomez suggested that the board voted on the issue and that his client was not the only board member who supported the general manager’s recommendation. The witness replied, “Yes”.

When Mr Gomez suggested she voted in favour of the recommendation, Mrs Wallace-Whitfield claimed she did so “under duress”.

The defence attorney asked her to explain, and the witness said she felt pressured.

“I put it to you that Mr Gibson never told you what to do regarding that particular employee,” Mr Gomez said.

Mrs Wallace-Whitfield acknowledged that Mr Gibson and others gave their reasons for their decision but said she remained unsatisfied.

During reexamination, the acting Director of Public Prosecutions Cordell Frazier asked the witness who the fired employee was. She identified the individual as the CMO.

Mr Gibson faces several charges related to his tenure as WSC executive chairman under the Minnis administration. The charges concern his alleged failure to declare his interest in contracts awarded by the WSC.

The FNM politician is on trial alongside Elwood Donaldson Jr, the former WSC general manager, Joan Knowles, Peaches Farquharson, and Jerome Missick.

The defence team includes Mr Gomez KC, Mr Murrio Ducille KC, Ian Cargill, Bryan Bastian, Ryan Eve, and Raphael Moxey.

The Crown’s legal team includes Ms Frazier, Cashena Thompson, Karine MacVean, and Rashied Edgecombe.