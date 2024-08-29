Bahamas in the final stages of drafting Radiation Protection and Nuclear Safety Bill

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

STATE Minister of the Environment Zane Lightbourne said The Bahamas is in the final stages of drafting the Radiation Protection and Nuclear Safety 2024 Bill.

He made the announcement at the opening ceremony of a national workshop: “Beyond Weapons: The Peaceful Applications of Nuclear and Chemical Science for Safety, Security and Sustainable Development.”

Mr Lightbourne noted that The Bahamas does not produce or import nuclear or chemical weapons, does not generate nuclear electricity, and does not store chemical precursors for weapon production or stockpile chemical weapons. However, he emphasised the country’s commitment to protecting its territory and citizens from the harmful effects of unregulated chemicals.

“To show our commitment, The Bahamas is now in its final stages of drafting the Radiation Protection and Nuclear Safety 2024 Bill. Alongside this, we will roll out the Chemical Weapons Prohibition Bill of 2018, hopefully within this year,” he said.

“In the absence of legislation, The Bahamas has commenced its inventory of chemical precursors and nuclear and radioactive sources in our country. We have also implemented a permitting system to control the import and export of radioactive material and established programs for regular checks, inspections, and verifications of facilities that store or use radiation and radioactive sources.”

He acknowledged the US Department of Energy for its donations of equipment to aid in detecting and identifying radioactive sources and addressing orphan sources in The Bahamas.

The three-day workshop aims to raise awareness of the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) safeguards, and the peaceful applications of nuclear science for human and environmental health. It will also cover the Chemical Weapons Convention and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

The Bahamas is a member of the IAEA, which supports safe applications of nuclear technology, particularly in cancer treatment involving radiation. The IAEA helps governments ensure the safe use of radiation and promotes the security of both users and recipients.

On the sidelines of the workshop, Mr Lightbourne highlighted the need for training in this field.

“While we have received important and expensive equipment for detection and treatment, we need trained Bahamians,” he said. “This workshop is an opportunity for Bahamians to gain certification and explore available scholarships. We encourage students to return home and participate in medical treatment and in ensuring the safe disposal of radioactive material.”