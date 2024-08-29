Bank teams with UN Women to host ‘empowerment retreat’

The Bahamas Development Bank (BDB) recently teamed with UN Women to host 70 ladies to a Women in Business Empowerment Retreat.

The institution, in a statement, said the event was part of its commitment to fostering economic empowerment and gender equality. It was designed to equip participants with the tools and insights necessary to break boundaries, elevate their careers and connect with a powerful network of like-minded women.

The retreat featured a session led by entrepreneur Ibukun Awosika, who gave advice on achieving success in both personal and professional spheres. It also involved networking opportunities designed to create a transformative experience for participants.

BDB said it also gave attendees details about its new SDG Concessional Loan Fund. This product, aimed at supporting sustainable development goals (SDGs) in the region, charges an interest rate of just 0-2 percent.

The Fund is designed to provide accessible financing options for businesses in the agriculture, tourism and creative industries that are owned by, led by or offering products and/or services that benefit women, young people and persons with disabilities.

Nicholas Higgs, the Bahamas Development Bank’s managing director, said: “We are thrilled with the success of the Women in Business Empowerment Retreat and the positive impact it has had on our participants. Events like this are crucial in building a strong community of women leaders who are equipped to make meaningful contributions to the economic and social fabric of The Bahamas.”