‘Buddy’ optimistic about upcoming season

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

tsweeting@tribunemedia.net

BAHAMIAN sharpshooter Chavano “Buddy” Hield had a busy summer which included a FIBA Olympic-qualifying run in Valencia, Spain, giving back to the youth at home and being signed to the Golden State Warriors roster.

After an eventful offseason, the Grand Bahamian NBA pro is looking forward to a promising season down in the Bay Area.

While conducting a youth basketball camp over the weekend, the eight-year NBA veteran spoke with Tribune Sports about his expectations for the upcoming NBA season.

“I am excited and I am excited to get out there and work. It is a championship calibre team and I will try to be a sponge to learn and observe. It is fun and it is gonna be exciting. I am just ready to get down there to learn and hopefully win a championship,” he said. Hield was picked up by the Warriors organisation during the offseason via a sign-and-trade deal that involved six teams.

The former Philadelphia 76ers sharpshooter was dealt to the Warriors for a 2031 second-round pick.

The deal also involved the Dallas Mavericks, who received former “Splash Brother” Klay Thompson along with a 2025 second-round pick.

The Minnesota Timberwolves, Charlotte Hornets and Denver Nuggets also helped to facilitate the offseason deal.

“Buddy” signed a multi-year deal for two years with $21 million guaranteed. Hield now has to fill the void left by Thompson who opted for a change of scenery in Dallas, Texas to end the Splash Brothers era.

Despite that, Hield and his newest teammate Stephen Curry have led the league in three-pointers made the last five seasons making him a viable replacement at the two spot.

The three-point specialist is hoping for a seamless fit in the backcourt alongside Curry.

“I am praying it will be easy because of the way I play but you just never know how things go. I am just gonna take it day-to-day and learn. With my style of play, I do not think it should be hard but you just gotta prepare for the worst and pray for the best,” he said.

The newest Golden State Warriors shooting guard is set to join his eighth NBA team.

He averaged 12.1 points per game, 3.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists while shooting 43.6 per cent from the field and 38.6 per cent from long range in a league-high 84 games last season.

Outside of his duties as one of the NBA’s best three-point shooters, “Buddy” serves as an Ambassador-at-Large for The Bahamas.

He was appointed to the position in February and has enjoyed being able to represent The Bahamas on and off the court.

“It has been good. I am representing The Bahamas and just doing what I can do to push awareness around the whole Bahamian community when I am out and abroad.

“I am just trying to represent The Bahamas and do what I can do, be respectful, bring awareness to my country and try to push sports to the highest level it can be,” he said.

With the 2024-25 NBA regular season looming, Hield is now in preparation mode ahead of the season opener set for October 23 against the Portland Trail Blazers.